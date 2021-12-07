.

There Has To Be An Eddie Van Halen Tribute Concert Says Anthony 2021 In Review

Keavin Wiggins | 12-07-2021

Video still from the interview

Original Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony scored a top 21 story from February 2021 after he said that "there has to be" a tribute concert to Eddie Van Halen, to honor legendary guitarist who passed away last year after a battle with cancer.

Anthony was asked about the possibility of a tribute concert to Eddie by Matt Pinfield during an appearance on Los Angeles radio station KLOS's series "New & Approved".

Michael said, "There has to be one," he said. "Obviously, we all loved Eddie, and the music was all great, whether you're a Dave fan, a Sammy fan, a Gary fan, or whatever. And it's gotta be celebrated at some point.

"But, obviously, now is not the time, because his family's grieving, his son's grieving. I'm still trying to wrap my head around it actually having happened.

"But I'm sure it will happen some time here in the hopefully not-too-distant future. And I'm definitely in when it does happen. It'll be a great celebration, I think." Watch the interview below:

