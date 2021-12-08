Def Leppard Lead A Bowie Celebration Lineup

A Bowie Celebration event poster

Def Leppard, Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon and John Taylor, are just some of the stars that will be taking part in the second annual A Bowie Celebration.

The special event will coincide with what would have been Bowie's 75th birthday on January 8, 2022 and will be livestreamed via RollingLiveStudios.com, just like last year's inaugural event.

Living Colour, Rob Thomas, Gary Oldman, Walk the Moon, Jake Wesley Rogers, and Ricky Gervais are set to appear and this year's event will celebrate the among the 35th anniversary of Labyrinth that will include a special performance from actress Evan Rachel Wood, and an appearance by Brian Henson.

The band will be led by Mike Garson and comprised of his fellow former Bowie alumni band members including Earl Slick, Charlie Sexton, Alan Childs, Steve Elson, Mark Guiliana, Omar Hakim, Stan Harrison, Tim Lefebvre, Gerry Leonard and Carmine Rojas.

Additional guest vocalists include Gail Ann Dorsey, Bernard Fowler, Judith Hill, Gaby Moreno, Gretchen Parlato, Joe Sumner and more to be announced.

