How David Lee Roth Got Out Of Jury Duty 2021 In Review

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth had a top 21 story from February 2021 after he shared an art piece that explained how he got out of jury duty: Roth spent part of his time during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown creating original art that also acts as social commentary.
One piece of art that he shared in February declared "the internet we got hacked", but with another picture that he shared via social media, Roth explains how he got out of jury duty.
In a piece entitled "Jury Duty" is an ocean scene with a frog and two fish with wide opened mouths and eyes. Roth added several lines of text to the piece that reads as follows:
"Transcript
Judge: Juror No. 7, Do you think you would make a good juror?
No. 7: Yes your honor, I do.
Judge: And why is that?
No. 7: You honor, I've done a lot of traveling and I know the good and bad neighborhoods
Judge: Good and bad neighborhoods?
No. 7: Your honor, I've seen whole communities where every single person in them was a crook, a liar, a thief, or covering for somebody who was (stunned silence)
Judge: Juror No. 7, can you tell me one of those neighborhoods?
No. 7 Your honor, my first example would be the legal community of Beverly Hills..
This is how I got out of jury duty
Seeethe post here.
David Lee Roth Adds More Shows To His Farewell Residency
Ozzy, David Lee Roth, And More Focus Of New TV Series
Sammy Hagar Says There Is No Feud With David Lee Roth
Nikki Sixx Understands Why David Lee Roth Declined Stadium Tour Invite
Metallica Free Livestream Of 40th Anniversary Shows- The Police Unearth 1980 Christmas Video- Rolling Stones Tribute Charlie Watts- more
Def Leppard Lead A Bowie Celebration Lineup- AC/DC's 'Back In Black' Named Greatest Australian Album Of All Time- Underoath- more
Megadeth Finish New Album 'The Sick, The Dying And The Dead'- The Doors Debut First Official Video For 'Riders On The Storm'- more
David Lee Roth Adds More Shows To His Farewell Residency- Carlos Santana Announces North American Tour- Alice Cooper- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Sites and Sounds: Shiprocked 2022
Holiday Gift Guide: Fun Items For 2021
Caught In The Act: Rolling Stones Rock Detroit On No Filter Tour