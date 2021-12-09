Rolling Stones Tribute Charlie Watts At Secret Club Show

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones paid tribute to Charlie Watts with a rare club show performance in London on December 6th. A member of the Stones since 1963, Watts passed away .in a London hospital on August 24 at the age of 80.
According to Rolling Stone, the private event at Ronnie Scott's - hosted by Charlie's granddaughter Charlotte and others members of the Watts family - saw a number of special guests join a house band led by Jools Holland to honor the legendary drummer before the surviving members of the Stones took the stage with members of their touring lineup for a pair of R&B classics: "Shame, Shame, Shame" and "Down The Road Apiece."
Before a crowd of about 200, the evening opened with saxophonist Tim Ries playing an original tune, "Blues For Charlie", after which Lisa Fischer sang lead on "Trouble In Mind" before she was joined by Bernard Fowler for the gospel classic, "Up Above My Head."
Former Stones bassist Bill Wyman was also in attendance for the exclusive event, although reports indicate he did not perform with his former bandmates. Read more here.
The Rolling Stones Stream 'Tattoo You' Rarities
Rolling Stones Add Intimate Show To No Filter Tour
Rolling Stones Rock 1967 Rarity In Nashville
The Rolling Stones Perform Live Debut Of Troubles a' Comin' In Charlotte
Metallica Free Livestream Of 40th Anniversary Shows- The Police Unearth 1980 Christmas Video- Rolling Stones Tribute Charlie Watts- more
Def Leppard Lead A Bowie Celebration Lineup- AC/DC's 'Back In Black' Named Greatest Australian Album Of All Time- Underoath- more
Megadeth Finish New Album 'The Sick, The Dying And The Dead'- The Doors Debut First Official Video For 'Riders On The Storm'- more
David Lee Roth Adds More Shows To His Farewell Residency- Carlos Santana Announces North American Tour- Alice Cooper- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Sites and Sounds: Shiprocked 2022
Holiday Gift Guide: Fun Items For 2021
Caught In The Act: Rolling Stones Rock Detroit On No Filter Tour