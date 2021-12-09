Rolling Stones Tribute Charlie Watts At Secret Club Show

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski from the No Filter Tour opener

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones paid tribute to Charlie Watts with a rare club show performance in London on December 6th. A member of the Stones since 1963, Watts passed away .in a London hospital on August 24 at the age of 80.

According to Rolling Stone, the private event at Ronnie Scott's - hosted by Charlie's granddaughter Charlotte and others members of the Watts family - saw a number of special guests join a house band led by Jools Holland to honor the legendary drummer before the surviving members of the Stones took the stage with members of their touring lineup for a pair of R&B classics: "Shame, Shame, Shame" and "Down The Road Apiece."

Before a crowd of about 200, the evening opened with saxophonist Tim Ries playing an original tune, "Blues For Charlie", after which Lisa Fischer sang lead on "Trouble In Mind" before she was joined by Bernard Fowler for the gospel classic, "Up Above My Head."

Former Stones bassist Bill Wyman was also in attendance for the exclusive event, although reports indicate he did not perform with his former bandmates. Read more here.

