Fozzy Announce New Album 'Boombox'

Fozzy have announced that they will release their new studio album, which was produced by Johnny Andrews and will be entitled "Boombox," on April 15th.

Frontman Chris Jericho had this to say, "Judas...both the album & the song...was a HUGE breakthrough for Fozzy. It took us to the next level and positioned us as legit players at rock radio and as a live draw. As a result, we knew that we had to follow up with the album of a lifetime....Boombox is that album!!

"You've already heard the top ten singles 'Nowhere To Run' and 'Sane'- kick ass, hooky songs that set the tone for this record. But it's, 'I Still Burn', 'Army Of One' and 'Relax', that in my opinion are going to take this album and this band even further up the rock n roll ladder!!



"I firmly believe this is the third best album of our entire career!! (Of course I think it's our best...but I always wanted to hear a band say that) So crank the volume and hold the Boombox up to your earholes!! It's gonna be a wild ride...".

They will be celebrating the release of the new record with a special album release party at Irving Plaza in New York City on April 11th that will feature an early listen to the full album. Tickets are available here.

