Fozzy Announce New Album 'Boombox'

Fozzy have announced that they will release their new studio album, which was produced by Johnny Andrews and will be entitled "Boombox," on April 15th.
Frontman Chris Jericho had this to say, "Judas...both the album & the song...was a HUGE breakthrough for Fozzy. It took us to the next level and positioned us as legit players at rock radio and as a live draw. As a result, we knew that we had to follow up with the album of a lifetime....Boombox is that album!!
"You've already heard the top ten singles 'Nowhere To Run' and 'Sane'- kick ass, hooky songs that set the tone for this record. But it's, 'I Still Burn', 'Army Of One' and 'Relax', that in my opinion are going to take this album and this band even further up the rock n roll ladder!!
"I firmly believe this is the third best album of our entire career!! (Of course I think it's our best...but I always wanted to hear a band say that) So crank the volume and hold the Boombox up to your earholes!! It's gonna be a wild ride...".
They will be celebrating the release of the new record with a special album release party at Irving Plaza in New York City on April 11th that will feature an early listen to the full album. Tickets are available here.
Fozzy Take A Wild Ride With 'Sane' Video
Fozzy Release 'Burn Me Out' Video
Fozzy, Adelitas Way And More Announce Summer Tour
The Monkees' Michael Nesmith Dead At 78- Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Gets Hard Rock Makeover- more
Metallica Free Livestream Of 40th Anniversary Shows- The Police Unearth 1980 Christmas Video- Rolling Stones Tribute Charlie Watts- more
Def Leppard Lead A Bowie Celebration Lineup- AC/DC's 'Back In Black' Named Greatest Australian Album Of All Time- Underoath- more
Megadeth Finish New Album 'The Sick, The Dying And The Dead'- The Doors Debut First Official Video For 'Riders On The Storm'- more
Caught In The Act: Kansas Rock Illinois
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Sites and Sounds: Shiprocked 2022
Holiday Gift Guide: Fun Items For 2021
Caught In The Act: Rolling Stones Rock Detroit On No Filter Tour