Oceans Unleash 'The Awakening' Video

Oceans have released a brand new single and music video called "The Awakening". The track comes from their forthcoming "Hell Is Where The Heart Is - Part I: Love", digital EP that will be released on January 14th.

Timo Rotten had this to say about the brand new track, "'The Awakening' is a love letter to the people who are here for us at our darkest. At that moment when you hit rock bottom and fall into the void of nothingness.

"No hope, no light, just emptiness. But then someone reaches out and pulls you out of this misery. We want to thank you. You know who you are!" Watch the video below:

