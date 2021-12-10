Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Explains His Love Of Baseball 2021 In Review

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder scored a top 21 story from March 2021 after he discussed his love of baseball during an appearance on the brand new podcast The Artist and The Athlete.
The podcast series is hosted by Lindsay Czarniak (FOX NFL, NASCAR, formerly ESPN), and it pairs a music artist with a sports figure to discuss a variety of topics.
Vedder was paired with Chicago Cubs star Anthony Rizzo for this week's episode and Eddie explained during the chat how his love of baseball began when he was taken to Wrigley Field at six years old. Watch the excerpt below and stream the full episode here.
Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Announces The Earthlings Tour
Eddie Vedder Shares New Song 'The Haves' And Announces Album
Eddie Vedder Shares Video For Debut 'Long Way' Performance
Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Shares New Solo Single 'Long Way'
Metallica Free Livestream Of 40th Anniversary Shows- The Police Unearth 1980 Christmas Video- Rolling Stones Tribute Charlie Watts- more
Def Leppard Lead A Bowie Celebration Lineup- AC/DC's 'Back In Black' Named Greatest Australian Album Of All Time- Underoath- more
Megadeth Finish New Album 'The Sick, The Dying And The Dead'- The Doors Debut First Official Video For 'Riders On The Storm'- more
David Lee Roth Adds More Shows To His Farewell Residency- Carlos Santana Announces North American Tour- Alice Cooper- more
Caught In The Act: Kansas Rock Illinois
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Sites and Sounds: Shiprocked 2022
Holiday Gift Guide: Fun Items For 2021
Caught In The Act: Rolling Stones Rock Detroit On No Filter Tour