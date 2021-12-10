.

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Explains His Love Of Baseball 2021 In Review

Keavin Wiggins | 12-10-2021

Video still

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder scored a top 21 story from March 2021 after he discussed his love of baseball during an appearance on the brand new podcast The Artist and The Athlete.

The podcast series is hosted by Lindsay Czarniak (FOX NFL, NASCAR, formerly ESPN), and it pairs a music artist with a sports figure to discuss a variety of topics.

Vedder was paired with Chicago Cubs star Anthony Rizzo for this week's episode and Eddie explained during the chat how his love of baseball began when he was taken to Wrigley Field at six years old. Watch the excerpt below and stream the full episode here.

