Alan Jackson Returns With 'Where Have You Gone'

Alan Jackson has released his new single "Where Have You Gone". The song is the title track to his forthcoming album, which he announced today will be hitting stores on May 14th.

The new record will make Jackson's first new album in six years and will feature 21 tracks, 15 written by Alan. He had this to say, "It's a little harder country than even I've done in the past.

"And it's funny, I was driving and listening to the final mixes Keith sent me, and I started to tear up. I was surprised to get so overly emotional, but I just love this kind of music."

He also had this to say about the musical direction of the new album, "When I write, I visualize back home and growing up. Real country songs are life and love and heartache, drinking and Mama and having a good time...but it's the sounds of the instruments, too.

"The steel and acoustic guitar, the fiddle - those things have a sound and a tone...and getting that right, the way those things make you feel, that's country, too." Stream "Where Have You Gone" below:

