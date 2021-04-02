.

Alan Jackson Returns With 'Where Have You Gone'

Keavin Wiggins | 04-02-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Alan Jackson album cover art courtesy UMusic

Alan Jackson has released his new single "Where Have You Gone". The song is the title track to his forthcoming album, which he announced today will be hitting stores on May 14th.

The new record will make Jackson's first new album in six years and will feature 21 tracks, 15 written by Alan. He had this to say, "It's a little harder country than even I've done in the past.

"And it's funny, I was driving and listening to the final mixes Keith sent me, and I started to tear up. I was surprised to get so overly emotional, but I just love this kind of music."

He also had this to say about the musical direction of the new album, "When I write, I visualize back home and growing up. Real country songs are life and love and heartache, drinking and Mama and having a good time...but it's the sounds of the instruments, too.

"The steel and acoustic guitar, the fiddle - those things have a sound and a tone...and getting that right, the way those things make you feel, that's country, too." Stream "Where Have You Gone" below:


Related Stories


Alan Jackson Returns With 'Where Have You Gone'

Alan Jackson Forced To Postpone Small Town Drive-In Shows

Alan Jackson: Small Town Southern Man Coming To DVD

Alan Jackson: Small Town Southern Man Documentary Released

John Mellencamp, Alan Jackson Lead Songwriters Hall of Fame

News > Alan Jackson

advertisement
Day In Rock

Iron Maiden Not Metallica Created Thrash Says Anthrax Star- Chris Cornell's Widow Responds To Soundgarden Social Media Access Demand- Pink Floyd, Queen- more

Slipknot, Anthrax, Slayer, Halestorm Icons Team For Thunder Force- Iron Maiden Classic Performed By Virtual 160 Musician Orchestra- Pearl Jam Free Livestream- Journey- more

Lamb Of God Release Live 'Resurrection Man' Video- Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Weighs In On Rock Is Dead Debate- Switchfoot Livestream From Hot-Air Balloon- Pearl Jam- more

Staind Announce Comeback Live Album and Livestreams- Royal Blood Share Live Debut Of 'Limbo'- Allman Brothers Band Streaming Full Live At Great Woods Show- more

Reviews

Easter Gift Guide

Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By

On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition

Saxon - Inspirations

5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina

advertisement
Latest News

Chris Cornell's Widow Responds To Soundgarden Social Media Access Demand

King Parrot Excited For A Vulgar Display Of Pantera Livestream

Left Field Messiah Share Their 'Classic Feeling'

Iron Maiden Not Metallica Created Thrash Says Anthrax Star

messier Release New Video For 'Simon Says'

Napalm Death Ink New Deal With Century Media

Pink Floyd Share 'Sorrow' From Live At Knebworth 1990

Twin XL Announce Chat And Video Premiere For 'Slow Heart'