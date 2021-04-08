The Lancasters Share Rockin' New 'Scallywag' Video

Italian retro rockers The Lancasters have released a music video for their brand new single "Scallywag". The new video was created by Stefano Vanoni.
Frontman Dave had this to say about the song, "I have to say that I really enjoy it when I find people chatting about stars and cosmic flows that bring some kind of energy. But what I enjoy the most is to sabotage these sh*tty fake beliefs from the inside."
Steve and Fred added "It's kind of a personal revenge, we can't stand these pricks and the lies they spread on TV. All that glitters is not gold, sometimes it's just plastic garbage." Watch the video below:
