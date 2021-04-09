Cheap Trick's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Performance Goes Online

(hennemusic) Cheap Trick performed their new single, "Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll", on the April 8 episode of CBS-TV's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and video of the performance has been shared online.

The virtual appearance saw the group rounded out with an additional guitarist, while bassist Tom Petersson was seated and the only band member to wear a mask.

"Hi everyone, you may have noticed that I was sitting down during Stephen Colbert's Late Show performance last night," shared the rocker on social media. "I had to have open heart surgery a month ago and am under doctor's orders to take it easy. I'm currently recuperating and slowly but surely getting stronger every day. Can't wait to get back to see all of you again soon." here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

