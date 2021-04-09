Motorhead 'Rock It' In New Live Video

(hennemusic) Motorhead are streaming video of a 2012 performance of their 1983 track, "Rock It", from the forthcoming package, "Louder Than Noise... Live in Berlin."
Due April 23, the project presents the band's December 5, 2012 show at the Berlin Velodrom before 12,000 fans - one of their biggest-ever German gigs.
Motorhead delivered a 15-song set of fan favorites and classic tracks, including "Overkill", "Going To Brazil", "The Chase Is Better Than The Catch", "Doctor Rock" and "Ace Of Spades."
"Louder Than Noise... Live in Berlin" will be available in multiple formats, including CD with bonus DVD, double vinyl, digital and via streaming platforms.
Director Herwig Meyszner oversaw filming of the concert for the DVD, which has been mixed by longtime Motorhead producer Cameron Webb. Watch the video here.
