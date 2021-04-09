Pink Floyd Preview Knebworth 1990 With Stream Of 'Money'

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming audio of a performance of their 1973 classic, "Money", in the latest preview to the April 30 release of "Live At Knebworth 1990."

The lead single from "The Dark Side Of The Moon" earned the band their first US hit while the project delivered their first US number 1 on the Billboard 200 just a month after its release; with 45 million in worldwide sales, the album is among the best-selling records of all time.

"Live At Knebworth 1990" presents Pink Floyd's full headline appearance at the star-studded Silver Clef Winners concert at Knebworth House, Hertfordshire, where they played before 120,000 fans alongside Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton, Robert Plant, Dire Straits, Genesis, Cliff Richard and Tears For Fears.

Originally broadcast globally via MTV, the event was in aid of the Nordoff-Robbins music therapy charity, with profits going towards setting up the performing arts BRIT School near London.

"There is something special about Knebworth," explains drummer Nick Mason. "We all still have fond memories of playing there in the 70's, and this show was no different. As a North London boy this was almost a home game, but with the added delight of being the re-assembly of the band after a fairly mega tour that had lasted for well over a year." Stream "Money" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

