Cheap Trick's Tom Petersson Recovering From Open Heart Surgery

Keavin Wiggins | 04-10-2021

Cheap Trick social media capture

Cheap Trick founding member and bassist Tom Petersson has revealed that he is recovering from open heart surgery after fans expressed curiosity that he was sitting down during a late night television performance.

Petersson shared the news on social media on Friday (April 9th). He wrote, "Hi everyone, You may have noticed that I was sitting down during Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' performance last night.

"I had to have open heart surgery a month ago and am under doctor's orders to take it easy. I'm currently recuperating and slowly but surely getting stronger every day. Can't wait to get back to see all of you again soon."

