Oceans Share 'Shark Tooth' And Announce Tour

Oceans have released a brand new single called 'Shark Tooth" from their forthcoming EP and they have also revealed the dates for their Never Lose Hope Tour.

The new song, "Share Tooth," features guest vocals from Annisokay's Christoph Wieczorek and is the third single from the band's new EP, which will be entitled "We Are Not Okay" and is set to be released digitally on April 30th.

The band will be promoting the EP with the launch of their "Never Lose Hope Tour," which will be visiting various cities across Germany and Austria next January.

Timo Rotten had this to say bout the trak, "The whole world is waiting to experience live shows again and we will bring some to you. We have so much new song material and plenty of playtime, so you're definitely in for an unforgettable evening. There will be joy and tears, and we will unleash all the power, that we had to hold back for so many months." See the dates and stream the new song below:

Tour Dates:

13.01.2022 DE Berlin - Cassiopeia14.01.2022 DE Hamburg - Headcrash15.01.2022 DE Cologne - Helios3720.01.2022 DE Munich - Backstage21.01.2022 DE Leipzig - Neues Schauspiel22.01.2022 AT Vienna - Chelsea

Shark Tooth

Related Stories

Oceans And Lena Scissorhands Deal With Schizophrenia With 'Voices'

Oceans Team With Caliban's Andy Dorner For 'We Are Not Okay'

Oceans Of Slumber Unplug For 'The Colors Of Grace'

Oceans Ate Alaska's Original Lineup Reunites and Shares New Song

Our Oceans Release 'Face Them' Video

Our Oceans Share New Single 'The Heart's Whisper'

Our Oceans Release 'Unravel' Video And Announce New Album

Oceans Of Slumber Release 'To The Sea (A Tolling of the Bells)' Video

Oceans Of Slumber Release 'The Adorned Fathomless Creation' Video

News > Oceans



