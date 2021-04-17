My Chemical Romance Postpone North American Tour

My Chemical Romance have announced that they have decided to once again reschedule their North American tour, pushing the dates to summer 20222.

The band had this to say, "My Chemical Romance is postponing our 2021 touring plans until 2022. We are deeply sad, but those emotions are only a fraction of the depth of feeling we have all experienced watching the suffering and loss of the past year. We just want to be as sure as we can be that everyone is safe. Refunds will be offered to anyone who wants them.

"We are sorry if this is disappointing, and we really can't wait to see you in 2022. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. If you are unable to attend, refunds are available at your point of purchase. Refunds are available for a limited time, details on refund windows and rescheduled tour dates can be found at https://www.mychemicalromance.com.

"For festivals or events where the new 2022 date has yet to be announced, event organizers will be in touch directly. If you have any questions, please reach out to your point of purchase." See the dates below:

8/29 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

9/5 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

9/7 Boston, MA - TD Garden

9/11 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

9/13 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

9/15 St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

9/16 Chicago, IL - Riot Fest 2022

9/20 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

9/21 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

9/24 Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center

9/27 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

9/28 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

9/30 Denver, CO - Ball Arena

10/3 Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

10/5 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

10/7 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

10/11 Inglewood, CA - The Forum

10/12 Inglewood, CA - The Forum

10/14 Inglewood, CA - The Forum

10/15 Inglewood, CA - The Forum



