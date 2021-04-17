Pink Floyd Stream Live Performance Of 'Comfortably Numb'

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are sharing audio of a performance of their 1979 classic, "Comfortably Numb", in the latest preview to the April 30 release of "Live At Knebworth 1990."

The tune was originally issued third single from the group's eleventh album, "The Wall", which went on to become of the best-selling albums of all-time when it reached more than 30 million copies worldwide.

"Live At Knebworth 1990" presents Pink Floyd's full headline appearance at the star-studded Silver Clef Winners concert at Knebworth House, Hertfordshire, where they played before 120,000 fans alongside Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton, Robert Plant, Dire Straits, Genesis, Cliff Richard and Tears For Fears.

Originally broadcast globally via MTV, the event was in aid of the Nordoff-Robbins music therapy charity, with profits going towards setting up the performing arts BRIT School near London.

Following its release on Pink Floyd's 2019 box set, "The Later Years", "Live At Knebworth 1990" will be available for the first time this spring as a standalone package offered on CD, double vinyl and digital platforms. Stream "Comfortably Numb" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Pink Floyd Preview Knebworth 1990 With Stream Of 'Money'

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Reveals Rescheduled This Is Not A Drill Tour Dates

Pink Floyd Share 'Sorrow' From Live At Knebworth 1990

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Shares New Echoes Tour Dates

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Unplugs For 'On An Island'

Pink Floyd Stream 'Wish You Were Here' From Live At Knebworth

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Postpones The Echoes Tour

Pink Floyd Share 'Great Gig In The Sky' Performance

Pink Floyd Has Run Its Course Says Gilmour

News > Pink Floyd



