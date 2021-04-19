Dropkick Murphys Plot Turn Up That Dial Release Party Livestream

The Dropkick Murphys have announced that they will be performing a special Turn Up That Dial Album Release Party Free Live Stream Concert on May 1st.
The Turn Up That Dial Album Release Party Free Live Stream Concert will not require tickets, instead the band will "pass the virtual hat" for donations to help support their efforts to keep paying their employees, and a portion of donations will go to charity.
The band will be releasing the new album on April 30th and will take the virtual arena-sized stage 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT on May 1st for the livestream that will be available worldwide here.
