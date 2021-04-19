Dropkick Murphys Plot Turn Up That Dial Release Party Livestream

The Dropkick Murphys have announced that they will be performing a special Turn Up That Dial Album Release Party Free Live Stream Concert on May 1st.

The Turn Up That Dial Album Release Party Free Live Stream Concert will not require tickets, instead the band will "pass the virtual hat" for donations to help support their efforts to keep paying their employees, and a portion of donations will go to charity.

The band will be releasing the new album on April 30th and will take the virtual arena-sized stage 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT on May 1st for the livestream that will be available worldwide here.



Related Stories

Dropkick Murphys Stream New Song 'Queen Of Suffolk County'

Dropkick Murphys Deliver 'Middle Finger' And Announce Album

Dropkick Murphys Plan Free Virtual St. Patrick's Day Event

Bruce Springsteen Does Remote Jam With Dropkick Murphys

Bruce Springsteen To Join Dropkick Murphys On Livestream

Reunited Misfits Announce Show With Dropkick Murphys and Agnostic Front

Dropkick Murphys, Clutch and Hatebreed U.S. Tour Announced

News > Dropkick Murphys



