NEEDTOBREATHE have released a brand new live album entitled "Live from the Woods Vol. 2," which were captured during the band's first concerts in front of a live audience singe January of 2020.
The new live album follows 2015's "Live from the Woods" and was was recorded during three sold out, socially distanced outdoor concerts at Pelham, TN's The Caverns last month.
"NEEDTOBREATHE decided to invite local audiences to experience these unforgettable shows, while simultaneously capturing them for listeners worldwide," according to the announcement. Stream the new album here.
Needtobreathe To Play Socially Distanced Shows For Live Album
Needtobreathe Release 'Mercy's Shore' Video and Will Rock TV
Needtobreathe Release New Song 'Who Am I'
Needtobreathe Announce North American Tour
Needtobreathe Announce North American Tour
Greta Van Fleet's' 'The Battle At Garden's Gate' Streaming Online- Fear Factory Streaming 'Disrupter' Video- Thomas Rhett Returning With The Center Point Road Tour- more
Fear Factory Stream First New Song In Almost Six Years- Nancy Wilson Streaming Eddie Van Halen Tribute- 'Escape The Fate Recruit Travis Barker For 'Lightning Strike'- more
Eddie Van Halen Shot Down Van Hagar Name- Joey Ramone Biopic On The Way- Greta Van Fleet's TV Live Performance Goes Online- Exodus's Hunting Begins Cancer Treatment- more
Van Halen and Metallica Hits Mashed Up For 'Enter Panaman'- Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV- Black Sabbath Expand 'Sabotage' For Deluxe Reissue- David Bowie- more
Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live
Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young
The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More
Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits
Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath
Greta Van Fleet's' 'The Battle At Garden's Gate' Streaming Online
Fear Factory Streaming 'Disrupter' Video
Thomas Rhett Returning With The Center Point Road Tour
NEEDTOBREATHE Deliver Live from the Woods Vol. 2
Resolve Unleash 'Sea Sick Sailor' Video
Singled Out: Erin Gibney's Easy Like That
Foreigner Expand Summer Tour With 13 New Stops
My Chemical Romance Postpone North American Tour