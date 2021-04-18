NEEDTOBREATHE Deliver Live from the Woods Vol. 2

NEEDTOBREATHE have released a brand new live album entitled "Live from the Woods Vol. 2," which were captured during the band's first concerts in front of a live audience singe January of 2020.

The new live album follows 2015's "Live from the Woods" and was was recorded during three sold out, socially distanced outdoor concerts at Pelham, TN's The Caverns last month.

"NEEDTOBREATHE decided to invite local audiences to experience these unforgettable shows, while simultaneously capturing them for listeners worldwide," according to the announcement. Stream the new album here.



Related Stories

Needtobreathe To Play Socially Distanced Shows For Live Album

Needtobreathe Release 'Mercy's Shore' Video and Will Rock TV

Needtobreathe Release New Song 'Who Am I'

Needtobreathe Announce North American Tour

Needtobreathe Announce North American Tour

News > NEEDTOBREATHE



