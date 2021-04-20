.

Psychosexual Unleash 'Devil From Hell' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 04-20-2021

Psychosexual photo courtesy Atom Splitter

Former Five Finger Death Punch star Jeremy Spencer's new band Psychosexual, have released a music video for their brand new single "Devil From Hell".

The song comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Unholy Hymns For Children," which is set to be released on May 14th. Jeremy said of the video, "While getting in makeup and looking at the shot list, it read 'Bottle Breaking Shot. You know it's gonna be a fun video when you get whiskey bottles broken over the top of your head."

He said of the song, "It announces we're basically coming here to kill it as much as we can. I found my own way and made my stance. This is the best way to introduce the world to this band. We're ready to make a f***ing wave." Watch the video below:


