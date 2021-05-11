Psychosexual To Deliver 'Unholy Hymns For the Children' In July

Psychosexual, the band fronted by former Five Finger Death Punch drummer Jeremy Spencer, have announced the release of their new studio album.

The forthcoming record will be entitled "Unholy Hymns for the Children," and is set to be released on July 2nd. Jeremy had this to say,

Unholy Hymns For the Children is just as unholy for everyone else, but we wanted to piss off Walmart, so we named it that.

"This record is the first of many, so haters get ready to hate and fans get ready to experience what's been missing from rock 'n' roll for a long time." Watch the "Devil From Hell' video below:

