Psychosexual, the band fronted by former Five Finger Death Punch drummer Jeremy Spencer, have announced the release of their new studio album.
The forthcoming record will be entitled "Unholy Hymns for the Children," and is set to be released on July 2nd. Jeremy had this to say,
Unholy Hymns For the Children is just as unholy for everyone else, but we wanted to piss off Walmart, so we named it that.
"This record is the first of many, so haters get ready to hate and fans get ready to experience what's been missing from rock 'n' roll for a long time." Watch the "Devil From Hell' video below:
Psychosexual Unleash 'Devil From Hell' Video
Former Five Finger Death Punch Stars Reunite On New EP
Five Finger Death Punch Offshoot PychoSexual Release New Video
Megadeth Address David Ellefson Controversy- Metallica Collaborated On Over 10 Songs Over Zoom For New Album- Alice Cooper Leads Monsters Of Rock Cruise Lineup- more
Foo Fighters Jam AC/DC Classic With Brian Johnson-Megadeth's David Ellefson Denies Grooming Allegation- Evanescence and Halestorm Launching Arena Tour- KK's Priest- more
Former Skid Row Singer Hospitalized For Liver Failure- Alex Van Halen Tributes Eddie- Chris Cornell Family Settles Lawsuit With Doctor Over His Death- Greta Van Fleet- more
Rolling Stones Announce Concert Film- Coldplay Premiere New Song In Space- Pearl Jam Launch Archive Hub- Weezer To Rock Van Weezer Album Release Show - Brad Paisley- more
The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions
Psychosexual To Deliver 'Unholy Hymns For the Children' In July
Dennis DeYoung Recruits Tom Morello For 'The Last Guitar Hero'
Steve Miller In The Studio For 'Fly Like An Eagle' Anniversary
Metallica Collaborated On Over 10 Songs Over Zoom For New Album
Rebellion Festival Canceled For 2021, But 2022 Dates Confirmed
Gears Release 'Game' Lyric Video
Megadeth Address David Ellefson Controversy
Alice Cooper Leads Monsters Of Rock Cruise Lineup