Former Five Finger Death Punch Stars Reunite On New EP

EP cover art EP cover art

Former Five Finger Death Punch bandmates Jeremy Spencer and Jason Hook have reunited for two tracks on Jeremy's band Psychosexual's surprise covers EP.

The theatric rock band released the new EP, entitled "Songs To Stalk You By", on Black Friday, which features them taking on six classic songs from artists ranging from Stone Temple Pilots to The Police.

Hook was called on to play solos from covers of the KISS classic "Watchin' You" and Queensryche's "Gonna Get Close To You," and it marked the first time that Jeremy and Jason had worked together since their departures from Five Finger Death Punch.

Jeremy had this to say, "This is a fun little compilation of bands I love. There is definitely a tongue-in-cheek creepiness to the themes that tie the songs together, and that's what made them so much fun to record. The fact that stalking and social distancing go hand-in-hand is just a happy coincidence."

See the tracklisting and listen to the KISS cover below:

01. Watchin' You (Kiss)

02. Sex Type Thing (Stone Temple Pilots)

03. Gonna Get Close To You (Queensryche)

04. Love You To Death (Type O Negative)

05. Love You Till Tuesday (David Bowie)

06. Every Breath You Take (The Police)

Related Stories

Five Finger Death Punch Offshoot PychoSexual Release New Video





More Psychosexual News



