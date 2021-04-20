Styx and Collective Soul Announce Summer Tour

Styx and Collective Soul have announced that they will be teaming up this summer to launch their very first multiple city tour together and have shared the initial dates for the trek.
So far the band have announced seven stops for the tour beginning on June 18th in Alpharetta, GA at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre and running through June 27th in Oklahoma City, OK at Zoo Amphitheatre, with more dates expected.
Tommy Shaw had this to say, "Man, have we missed you all! We are thrilled by the news that Styx will be hitting the road with our friends Collective Soul. After all this time off, (whew!) and now to get together with this masterful band of storytelling troubadours, we can't wait to see you all again live and in person, performing an evening of music we love. See you soon!!!"
Ed Roland said, "Not only is it great to get back to live music and see our fans, family, and friends; but to experience it with a great band like Styx, IT'S AWESOME! Let's Rock!" See the announced dates below:
Fri 6/18 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sat 6/19 Southaven, MS Landers Center
Sun 6/20 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheatre
Thu 6/24 Lincoln, NE Pinewood Bowl Amphitheatre
Fri 6/25 Bonner Springs, KS Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre
Sat 6/26 Camdenton, MO Lake Ozarks Amphitheater
Sun 6/27 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheatre
