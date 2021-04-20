Yes Stream 'To The Moment' From Expanded Digital Box Set

Yes have released a video for the single edit for "To The Moment", which comes from the expanded digital reissued of their 2019 boxset "From a Page featuring Live in Lyon".

The new digital version features 4 tracks created as new content for the miniature five-piece box set of recordings from that era, along with the single edit of "To The Moment " that includes original Roger Dean Artwork

All five of the additional tracks were recorded by the line-up of Chris Squire, Steve Howe, Alan White, Benoit David and Oliver Wakeman: 1. To The Moment (6:09) - 2. Words on a Page (6:18) - 3. From the Turn of a Card (3:24) - 4. The Gift of Love (9:52) - 5. To the Moment (single edit)

Oliver Wakeman had this to say, "Following Chris Squire's passing, I felt that the new music we'd created, but not released, should be heard and not sit unfinished on a shelf.

"And with Steve, Alan and Benoit's enthusiasm for the project, I am proud to know that this music will get to see the light of day and, hopefully, be enjoyed by YES fans as a piece of previously hidden Yes history."

Alan White added, "I'm pleased to see a gem of Yes history coming to fruition in the form of this mini box set. New songs from the past and I'm hoping we can find even more music in the archives for future releases." Check out "To The Moment" below:

