Exile Announce Their Very First Livestream Concert

Exile have announced that they will be playing a special livestream concert via Sessions Live on May 20th at 7:00p CST, which will mark the hit making band's very first livestream event.
They group had this to say, "The band is always looking for new ways to bring our show to fans. Sessions Live allows us to reach everyone, everywhere at the same time. Let's have a party on May 20th!"
Sessions Founder Tim Westergren added, "Exile joins a growing list of high profile country artists to join our platform. Word is clearly spreading fast across the community as more and more artists discover the benefits of a fully integrated livestreaming product that offers not just the streaming infrastructure, but also large scale audience acquisition and highly effective monetization." Tickets are available here.
Whitechapel Announce This Is Exile Anniversary Tour
Ryan Adams To Perform Rolling Stones' 'Exile On Main St.' At Special Show
Liz Phair Announces 'Exile In Guyville' 25th Anniversary Box Set
Eddie Van Halen's Hometown Honor Moving Forward- Stone Sour's Josh Rand Launching The L.I.F.E. Project- Weezer Go 80s Metal With 'I Need Some Of That'- Korn- more
Foo Fighters Get Animated For 'Chasing Birds'- Of Mice & Men 'Bloom' With New Song and EP- Deftones Reveal 'Ceremony' Video- Helmet Return With Gang Of Four Cover- more
Styx and Collective Soul Announce Summer Tour- Staind Streaming 'Mudshovel'- Foo Fighters Delay Tour- Matt Heafy Helps Richard Marx Give 'Right Here Waiting' Metal Makeover- more
Mudvayne Reunite and Announce Festival Performances- Dave Grohl and His Mom Preview 'From Cradle To Stage' TV Series- Greta Van Fleet's' New Album Streaming Online- more
On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)
Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live
Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young
The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More
Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits
Eddie Van Halen's Hometown Honor Moving Forward
Stone Sour's Josh Rand Launching The L.I.F.E. Project
Weezer Go 80s Metal With 'I Need Some Of That'
Korn Finish Writing Next Album
Vicious Rumors' Dave Starr Diagnosed With Parkinson's Disease
Black Stone Cherry Deliver 'The Chain' Video
The Killers' Dave Keuning Shares New Solo Songs
Singled Out: Lizzie and The Makers's Mermaid