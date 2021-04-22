Exile Announce Their Very First Livestream Concert

Exile have announced that they will be playing a special livestream concert via Sessions Live on May 20th at 7:00p CST, which will mark the hit making band's very first livestream event.

They group had this to say, "The band is always looking for new ways to bring our show to fans. Sessions Live allows us to reach everyone, everywhere at the same time. Let's have a party on May 20th!"

Sessions Founder Tim Westergren added, "Exile joins a growing list of high profile country artists to join our platform. Word is clearly spreading fast across the community as more and more artists discover the benefits of a fully integrated livestreaming product that offers not just the streaming infrastructure, but also large scale audience acquisition and highly effective monetization." Tickets are available here.



