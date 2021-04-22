.

Oceans Announce We Are Not Okay Livestream Event

Michael Angulia | 04-22-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Oceans event poster

Oceans have announced that they will be celebrating the release of their forthcoming EP, "We Are Not Okay", by staging a special livestream show.

The livestream will be hosted by YouTuber Alex Prinz aka. Der Dunkle Parabelritter and will feature special guests vocalist featured on the EP, Andy Dorner (Caliban), Lena Scissorhands (Infected Rain) and Christoph Wieczorek (Annisokay).

The show will be taking place on May 2nd on Twitch channel Der Dunkle Parabelritter and will feature acoustic performances of tracks from the EP, which is set for release on April 30th.

According to the announcement, "during the stream, fans will have the chance to communicate directly with the band via a chat, ask their most burning questions relating to mental health or share their own experiences. All donations made during the event will go to the German NPO The Ocean In Your Mind, who will also participate in the stream and whose work is dedicated to those who struggle with their mental health." Fans can tune in here.

Related Stories


Oceans Announce We Are Not Okay Livestream Event

Oceans Share 'Shark Tooth' And Announce Tour

Oceans And Lena Scissorhands Deal With Schizophrenia With 'Voices'

Oceans Team With Caliban's Andy Dorner For 'We Are Not Okay'

Oceans Of Slumber Unplug For 'The Colors Of Grace'

Oceans Ate Alaska's Original Lineup Reunites and Shares New Song

Our Oceans Release 'Face Them' Video

Our Oceans Share New Single 'The Heart's Whisper'

Our Oceans Release 'Unravel' Video And Announce New Album

Oceans Of Slumber Release 'To The Sea (A Tolling of the Bells)' Video

News > Oceans

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eddie Van Halen's Hometown Honor Moving Forward- Stone Sour's Josh Rand Launching The L.I.F.E. Project- Weezer Go 80s Metal With 'I Need Some Of That'- Korn- more

Foo Fighters Get Animated For 'Chasing Birds'- Of Mice & Men 'Bloom' With New Song and EP- Deftones Reveal 'Ceremony' Video- Helmet Return With Gang Of Four Cover- more

Styx and Collective Soul Announce Summer Tour- Staind Streaming 'Mudshovel'- Foo Fighters Delay Tour- Matt Heafy Helps Richard Marx Give 'Right Here Waiting' Metal Makeover- more

Mudvayne Reunite and Announce Festival Performances- Dave Grohl and His Mom Preview 'From Cradle To Stage' TV Series- Greta Van Fleet's' New Album Streaming Online- more

Reviews

On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)

Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live

Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young

The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More

Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits

advertisement
Latest News

Eddie Van Halen's Hometown Honor Moving Forward

Stone Sour's Josh Rand Launching The L.I.F.E. Project

Weezer Go 80s Metal With 'I Need Some Of That'

Korn Finish Writing Next Album

Vicious Rumors' Dave Starr Diagnosed With Parkinson's Disease

Black Stone Cherry Deliver 'The Chain' Video

The Killers' Dave Keuning Shares New Solo Songs

Singled Out: Lizzie and The Makers's Mermaid