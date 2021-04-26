Sojourner Debut New Singer With 'Perrennial' Video

Sojourner have released a music video for their brand new song "Perennial", which is the first track to feature new vocalist Lucia Amelia Emmanueli.

The song is the title track from the band's forthcoming mini-EP Perennial which is set to be released digitally on June 4th. They will also be releasing a special limited ivory vinyl version that same day.

Emilio had this to say, "With wanting to revisit the old style of SOJOURNER I decided to tap into our roots on a lyrical level. 'Perennial' very much follows the thread of nature and it's loss at our very own hands.

"This theme was prevalent in several songs on our first album so it made sense to revisit that. The vocals were meticulously worked on with Lucia to make sure that every single word worked in its tone and placement.

"Later, with Tom joining in on backing vocals at the very end, we truly felt happy with the end result. We are super excited about our future with our two new awesome members!" Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Sojourner Release 'The Event Horizon' Visualizer Video

News > Sojourner



