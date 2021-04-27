Evile Unleash 'The Thing (1982)' Video

Evile have released a music video for their new single "The Thing (1982). The track comes from the band's forthcoming album "Hell Unleashed", which is hitting stores this Friday, April 30th.
Vocalist/guitarist Ol Drake had this to say, "The third and final single from Hell Unleashed is not only based on my favorite movie of all time, but it's a strong contender for my favorite song off the album.
"This track goes through so many cool changes, with frenetic vocals which mirror the subject matter, and we couldn't be prouder of not only this song, but the entire album it's featured on. Blast 'The Thing' as loud as you can!" Watch the video below:
