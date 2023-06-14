Evile Deliver 'Reap What You Sow' Lyric Video

(Freeman) Evile strike again with their sixth full-length record, entitled The Unknown, via Napalm Records. Today, Evile have unleashed a lyric video for their vigorous new album single, "Reap What You Sow" - a hammering world of sound that builds up to a stomping thrash manifesto!
Frontman OL Drake offers: "The second single from 'The Unknown' is 'Reap What You Sow' - a more up-tempo riff-fest. Without wanting to share too much about this track's personal meaning, this song is about hypocrisy; someone saying not to do something, then they do it themselves.
"I gave Ingo, the lyric video director, no direction other than the lyrics, so the video is his own interpretation of the song. There's a down-picking riff challenge in the middle section of the song. Enjoy!"
