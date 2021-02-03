Evile Reveal Video For 'Hell Unleashed' And Announce Album

UK thrashers Evile have released a music video for their new track "Hell Unleashed". The song is the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set to be released on April 30th.

Ol Drake had this to say, "After a long eight years, EVILE is finally coming back with our fifth studio album, 'Hell Unleashed' in April; a nine-track onslaught of unrelenting Thrash Metal. I have no qualms in saying that this is the best Thrash Metal album in at least the last 20 years.

"Those who haven't been keeping up with EVILE may notice a change in vocals and vocalist. Matt left the band last year for health and personal reasons, and we decided it would be best to keep the new vocalist a familiar face within the band, so I stepped into the vocalist shoes, while remaining on lead guitar and I'm very happy and excited to do it - one of my heroes is Chuck Schuldiner, so it made sense to me; EVILE needs to sound evil and vile, and we've achieved that more this time with a much more aggressive approach on 'Hell Unleashed.'" Watch the video below:

