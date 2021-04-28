Black Label Society Release 'Heart Of Darkness' Video

Black Label Society have released a music video for their song “Heart of Darkness” to celebrate the release of their brand new box set "None More Black".
As we previous reported, the band's very first career spanning box set features all 12 of the group's studio albums and is pressed on 20 vinyl discs including a compilation bonus tracks and reworked originals vinyl, Song Remains Not The Same Vol. 2.
The set also features a 32-page hardcover retrospective photo book, a NMB bottle opener, and "Odin's Demolition Squad" back patch. Watch the "Heart Of Darkness" video below:
Zakk Wylde Does Infomercial For Black Label Society Box Set
Zakk Wylde Announces Rescheduled Black Label Society Dates
Zakk Wylde Postpones Black Label Society Tour Dates
Black Label Society Announce North American Headlining Tour Dates
The Black Dahlia Murder Announce Tour With Black Label Society
Black Label Society Release 'Bored To Tears' Video
Black Label Society Unplug For 'Spoke In The Wheel' Video
Black Label Society Announce Special Tour and Reissue
Eyehategod Kick Off Tour With Black Label Society and COC
Pearl Jam To Kick Off Long Live The 90s TV Concert Series- Greta Van Fleet Release Live 'Built By Nations' Video- The Offspring Debut At No. 1 On Alt Album Chart- more
Biography: KISStory Coming To TV In June- Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Battled Cancer Again During Lockdown- Heart's Nancy Wilson Performs Eddie Van Halen Tribute- more
Greta Van Fleet Score Top 10 Debut With New Album- Bon Jovi Kicking Off Encore Drive-In Nights 2021 Concert Series- Dierks Bentley High Times & Hangovers Club Tour- more
Historic Frank Zappa Concert Finally Set For Release- Johnny Rotten Slams 'Disrespectful' Sex Pistols Biopic Series- King Diamond's Abigail Turned Into Graphic Novel- more
Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions
Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story
On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)
Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live
Pearl Jam To Kick Off Long Live The 90s TV Concert Series
Greta Van Fleet Release Live 'Built By Nations' Video
The Offspring Debut At No. 1 On Alt Album Chart
The Pretty Reckless Will Not Tour Until 2022
Black Label Society Release 'Heart Of Darkness' Video
Singled Out: Seafoam Green's House On The Hill
Myles Kennedy Announces First Dates For The Ides Of March Tour
Tetrarch Reveal Visualizer For New Song 'Addicted'