Black Label Society Release 'Heart Of Darkness' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 04-28-2021

Black Label Society box set promo photo

Black Label Society have released a music video for their song “Heart of Darkness” to celebrate the release of their brand new box set "None More Black".

As we previous reported, the band's very first career spanning box set features all 12 of the group's studio albums and is pressed on 20 vinyl discs including a compilation bonus tracks and reworked originals vinyl, Song Remains Not The Same Vol. 2.

The set also features a 32-page hardcover retrospective photo book, a NMB bottle opener, and "Odin's Demolition Squad" back patch. Watch the "Heart Of Darkness" video below:


