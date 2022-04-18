Anthrax, Black Label Society and Hatebreed Summer Tour

Tour poster

Black Label Society and Anthrax have announced that they are teaming up for a North American coheadlining tour that will feature support from Hatebreed.

The 24-stop trek is scheduled to get underway on July 26th in Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren and will be wrapping up on August 28th in Philadelphia, PA at The Fillmore.



Zakk Wylde had this to say, "Anthrax is one of The Bestest Legendary Metal/Thrash Bands Of All Time - I have been buds with Scotty, Charlie, Frankie & Joey for over 3O years & they are some of the Bestest people you will meet. Jon is The Bestest new addition Anthrax could ask for - Hatebreed are The Bestest Hardcore/Extreme Metal band & Bestest friends w/Anthrax & Black Label Society. The Anthrax + Black Label Society & Hatebreed Tour is going to be one of the BESTEST TOURS EVER!!"

Anthrax's Scott Ian said, "Zakk has been a friend and an inspiration to me as a guitar player, songwriter, and beard grower since we met in 1988," said Anthrax's Scott Ian. "We've had the privilege to share festival stages with Zakk and BLS around the world, and it's always been a head-banging mutual admiration society between the two bands. Now we get to share the stage every night on what is easily going to be the heaviest tour of 2022 - the ultimate pounding one-two combination of bands. Oh, and did I mention we've got f***ing Hatebreed with us as our special guests? Holy crap, it's going to be the night of 1000 crushing riffs. I can't wait to see you all on the road."

Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta added, "Listen up! It's gonna be a hot summer! Anthrax, BLS & Hatebreed will be on your case, in your face & ready to kick you and your father back in place! See you in the pit."



07/26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

07/28 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

07/29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium

07/30 - Sacramento, CA - Heart Health Park

08/01 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

08/02 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

08/04 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

08/05 - Oshkosh, WI - Oshkosh Arena

08/06 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

08/08 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom (no Hatebreed)

08/09 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

08/11 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

08/12 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

08/13 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

08/15 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

08/16 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

08/18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

08/19 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory

08/20 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore (no Hatebreed)

08/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - StageAE Outside

08/23 - Toronto, ON - History

08/24 - Trois Rivière/Montreal, QC - Amphitheatre Cogeco

08/26 - Brooklyn, NY - Coney Island Amphitheater

08/28 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore (no Hatebreed)

Related Stories

Anthrax Revisited Early Milestones On 40th Anniversary Series 2021 In Review

Anthrax Reveal Origins Of The Big 4 2021 In Review

Iron Maiden Not Metallica Created Thrash Says Anthrax Star 2021 In Review

Anthrax and Testament Stars Rock Cover Of Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks Classic 2021 In Review

News > Anthrax