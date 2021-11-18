Thanksgiving Dinner With Black Label Society Event Announced

Zakk Wylde is giving fans another reason to be thankful with the announcement that Black Label Society will be hosting a special livestream listening party for their forthcoming album, "Doom Crew Inc."

The record will be hitting stores on November 26th but fans will be getting an early listen the night before with the special listening party and fan Q&A with the "Thanksgiving Dinner With Black Label Society" event.

We were sent these details: "The album is a tribute to the band's 'first to bleed, last to leave' road crew and the band will gather together with the current road crew in Salt Lake City while on tour to celebrate them and the release.

"The feast starts next Thursday at 4pm ET. Fans can pre-save and pre-add the album here to RSVP."

