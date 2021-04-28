Primus Share New Rush A Tribute To Kings Tour Dates

Primus have announced the new dates for their previously postponed "A Tribute To Kings" Tour where they will be paying tribute to prog rock legends Rush.
Wolfmother and The Sword will provide support at select dates and the trek will see Primus performing Rush's iconic "A Farewell To Kings" album in full, along with some of their own songs.
The tour is set to kick off on August 10th in Boise, ID at the Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Gardens and will be wrapping up on October 25th in Phoenix, AZ at the Comerica Theater.
Les Claypool had this to say, "Finally, the clouds are parting, the planets are aligning, the dough is rising... whatever metaphor floats your preverbal boat, PRIMUS is going on tour again.
"We were poised and ready for a massive, bent-rock extravaganza when the gremlins of Covid came and yanked the rug out from under us all. I personally have been climbing the walls like a sh*t-house rat and, after my first season off in 30-some-odd years, I'm very anxious and excited to stand in front of the microphone with my four-string piece of furniture and belt out some girthy ditties to sweaty throngs of punters." See the dates below:
Tool, Mastodon, Primus Stars Lead All-Star Rush Tribute Jam
Primus Postpone North American Rush Tribute Tour
Primus To Tribute Rush On Upcoming Tour
Mastodon And Primus Announce U.S. Tour
Pearl Jam To Kick Off Long Live The 90s TV Concert Series- Greta Van Fleet Release Live 'Built By Nations' Video- The Offspring Debut At No. 1 On Alt Album Chart- more
Biography: KISStory Coming To TV In June- Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Battled Cancer Again During Lockdown- Heart's Nancy Wilson Performs Eddie Van Halen Tribute- more
Greta Van Fleet Score Top 10 Debut With New Album- Bon Jovi Kicking Off Encore Drive-In Nights 2021 Concert Series- Dierks Bentley High Times & Hangovers Club Tour- more
Historic Frank Zappa Concert Finally Set For Release- Johnny Rotten Slams 'Disrespectful' Sex Pistols Biopic Series- King Diamond's Abigail Turned Into Graphic Novel- more
Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions
Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story
On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)
Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live
Pearl Jam To Kick Off Long Live The 90s TV Concert Series
Greta Van Fleet Release Live 'Built By Nations' Video
The Offspring Debut At No. 1 On Alt Album Chart
The Pretty Reckless Will Not Tour Until 2022
Black Label Society Release 'Heart Of Darkness' Video
Singled Out: Seafoam Green's House On The Hill
Myles Kennedy Announces First Dates For The Ides Of March Tour
Tetrarch Reveal Visualizer For New Song 'Addicted'