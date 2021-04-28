.

Primus Share New Rush A Tribute To Kings Tour Dates

Keavin Wiggins | 04-28-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Primus tour poster

Primus have announced the new dates for their previously postponed "A Tribute To Kings" Tour where they will be paying tribute to prog rock legends Rush.

Wolfmother and The Sword will provide support at select dates and the trek will see Primus performing Rush's iconic "A Farewell To Kings" album in full, along with some of their own songs.

The tour is set to kick off on August 10th in Boise, ID at the Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Gardens and will be wrapping up on October 25th in Phoenix, AZ at the Comerica Theater.

Les Claypool had this to say, "Finally, the clouds are parting, the planets are aligning, the dough is rising... whatever metaphor floats your preverbal boat, PRIMUS is going on tour again.

"We were poised and ready for a massive, bent-rock extravaganza when the gremlins of Covid came and yanked the rug out from under us all. I personally have been climbing the walls like a sh*t-house rat and, after my first season off in 30-some-odd years, I'm very anxious and excited to stand in front of the microphone with my four-string piece of furniture and belt out some girthy ditties to sweaty throngs of punters." See the dates below:

A Tribute To Kings Tour dates


08/10 - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Gardens
08/11 - Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater
08/13 - Spokane, WA - Riverfront Park Amphitheater
08/14 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park
08/17 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield
08/18 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater
08/28 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena
08/30 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
08/31 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
09/03 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo
09/04 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
09/05 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/07 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center
09/09 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
09/10 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre
09/11 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09/14 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
09/16 - Indianapolis, IN - Amphitheater at White River State Park
09/17 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
09/18 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion
09/20 - Columbus, OH - Express Live! - Outdoor
09/21 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
09/22 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
09/24 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
09/25 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
09/26 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theater
09/28 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
09/29 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion
10/01 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
10/02 - Essex Junction, VT - Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
10/03 - Westbrook, ME - Main Savings Pavilion at Rock Row
10/05 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
10/06 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
10/08 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Pavilion
10/09 - Kansas City, MO - Grinders
10/13 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex (Outdoors)
10/15 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theater
10/16 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
10/17 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
10/19 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open-Air Theater at SDSU
10/21 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
10/22 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
10/25 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theater

Related Stories


Primus Share New Rush A Tribute To Kings Tour Dates

Tool, Mastodon, Primus Stars Lead All-Star Rush Tribute Jam

Primus Postpone North American Rush Tribute Tour

Primus To Tribute Rush On Upcoming Tour

Mastodon And Primus Announce U.S. Tour

News > Primus

advertisement
Day In Rock

Pearl Jam To Kick Off Long Live The 90s TV Concert Series- Greta Van Fleet Release Live 'Built By Nations' Video- The Offspring Debut At No. 1 On Alt Album Chart- more

Biography: KISStory Coming To TV In June- Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Battled Cancer Again During Lockdown- Heart's Nancy Wilson Performs Eddie Van Halen Tribute- more

Greta Van Fleet Score Top 10 Debut With New Album- Bon Jovi Kicking Off Encore Drive-In Nights 2021 Concert Series- Dierks Bentley High Times & Hangovers Club Tour- more

Historic Frank Zappa Concert Finally Set For Release- Johnny Rotten Slams 'Disrespectful' Sex Pistols Biopic Series- King Diamond's Abigail Turned Into Graphic Novel- more

Reviews

Reggae Party: Kash'd Out

Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions

Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story

On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)

Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live

advertisement
Latest News

Pearl Jam To Kick Off Long Live The 90s TV Concert Series

Greta Van Fleet Release Live 'Built By Nations' Video

The Offspring Debut At No. 1 On Alt Album Chart

The Pretty Reckless Will Not Tour Until 2022

Black Label Society Release 'Heart Of Darkness' Video

Singled Out: Seafoam Green's House On The Hill

Myles Kennedy Announces First Dates For The Ides Of March Tour

Tetrarch Reveal Visualizer For New Song 'Addicted'