Primus Share New Rush A Tribute To Kings Tour Dates

Primus have announced the new dates for their previously postponed "A Tribute To Kings" Tour where they will be paying tribute to prog rock legends Rush.

Wolfmother and The Sword will provide support at select dates and the trek will see Primus performing Rush's iconic "A Farewell To Kings" album in full, along with some of their own songs.

The tour is set to kick off on August 10th in Boise, ID at the Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Gardens and will be wrapping up on October 25th in Phoenix, AZ at the Comerica Theater.

Les Claypool had this to say, "Finally, the clouds are parting, the planets are aligning, the dough is rising... whatever metaphor floats your preverbal boat, PRIMUS is going on tour again.

"We were poised and ready for a massive, bent-rock extravaganza when the gremlins of Covid came and yanked the rug out from under us all. I personally have been climbing the walls like a sh*t-house rat and, after my first season off in 30-some-odd years, I'm very anxious and excited to stand in front of the microphone with my four-string piece of furniture and belt out some girthy ditties to sweaty throngs of punters." See the dates below:

A Tribute To Kings Tour dates

08/10 - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Gardens08/11 - Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater08/13 - Spokane, WA - Riverfront Park Amphitheater08/14 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park08/17 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield08/18 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater08/28 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena08/30 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live08/31 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy09/03 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo09/04 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater09/05 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre09/07 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center09/09 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater09/10 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre09/11 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory09/14 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park09/16 - Indianapolis, IN - Amphitheater at White River State Park09/17 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica09/18 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion09/20 - Columbus, OH - Express Live! - Outdoor09/21 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre09/22 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill09/24 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion09/25 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage09/26 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theater09/28 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre09/29 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion10/01 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia10/02 - Essex Junction, VT - Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo10/03 - Westbrook, ME - Main Savings Pavilion at Rock Row10/05 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE10/06 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!10/08 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Pavilion10/09 - Kansas City, MO - Grinders10/13 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex (Outdoors)10/15 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theater10/16 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre10/17 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre10/19 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open-Air Theater at SDSU10/21 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom10/22 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom10/25 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theater

Related Stories

Tool, Mastodon, Primus Stars Lead All-Star Rush Tribute Jam

Primus Postpone North American Rush Tribute Tour

Primus To Tribute Rush On Upcoming Tour

Mastodon And Primus Announce U.S. Tour

News > Primus



