Swim the Current Project Recruits Chaka Malik For 'Cognitive Dissonance'

Guitarist Greg Antine has released a brand new song from his Swim the Current project called "Cognitive Dissonance" that features guest appearances from vocalist Chaka Malik (Burn, Orange 9mm), bassist George Pond (Disciples of Verity), and guitarist Joe Gareri (Ernie Ball, Music Man artist, Joe Gareri of Joe Gareri Project) .

Antine had the following to say about the track, "This song is an introduction into a world of isolation during a time of pandemic, frustration, and media propaganda. It is a whirlwind for the search for inner sanctum."

Malik said, "I like songs that force a listener to pay attention lyrically, and musically. Allowing words, notes, and sounds to paint the picture. Creating the space for personal transcendence and a free mind"

Pond added, "This song is a culmination of feelings such as isolation, anger, frustration towards all the things in the world that fragmented into a whole. As they come together in these unprecedented times."

Gareri shared, "Having worked previously with George and Greg on the debut from Disciples Of Verity, there was an immediate chemistry between the 3 of us which continues on with Swim The Current. I can't wait for the world to hear what we've been working on!" Stream the song below:

