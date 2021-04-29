Coldplay To Deliver 'Higher Power' On May 7th

Coldplay have been teasing fans for a week and have now revealed that they will be releasing a brand new single called "Higher Power" on May 7th.

Cryptic billboards around the world started popping up last week that pointed to a mysterious website called alienradio.fm and fans were able to decipher the letter-like symbols to uncover the song title and release date for the new song.

The band tweeted, "Higher Power is a song that arrived on a little keyboard and a bathroom sink at the start of 2020. It was produced by Max Martin who is a true wonder of the universe. It's out on Friday 7 May. Love c, g, w & j". The single can be pre-saved and pre-ordered here.



