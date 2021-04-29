KISS To Rock 2021 Tribeca Film Festival

KISS have announced that they will be doing a special performance at the 2021 Tribeca Festival in New York City following a screening of Part One of their new A&E documentary, "Biography: KISStory.

The performance will feature a multi-song set from founding members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons and current guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer.

The special concert, at a currently undisclosed location, the announcement of the new A&E documentary "Biography: KISStory" which is set to premiere with a two-night event on June 27 and June 28 from 9-11pm ET.



Festival passes are on sale now. Tickets to attend the outdoor in-person screening / events are available starting Monday, May 10 @11:00am EST.



Related Stories

Biography: KISStory Coming To TV In June

KISS Coming Alive With Launch Off Live Bootleg Series

KISS, Foo Fighters, Steve Vai, Korn, Ghost Items Part Of Road Relief Auction

Paul Stanley Sees No Reason For New Music From KISS

KISS' Stanley Was Devastated When Gene Became 'God Of Thunder'

KISS Add Two New Stops To End Of The Road Farewell Tour

KISS Can't Continue Beyond End Of Road Tour Due To Age Says Paul

Doug Aldrich Reflects On Awkward Audition For KISS When He Was 18

KISS Star Paul Stanley Shares New Soul Station Performance Video

News > KISS



