KISS To Rock 2021 Tribeca Film Festival

KISS have announced that they will be doing a special performance at the 2021 Tribeca Festival in New York City following a screening of Part One of their new A&E documentary, "Biography: KISStory.
The performance will feature a multi-song set from founding members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons and current guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer.
The special concert, at a currently undisclosed location, the announcement of the new A&E documentary "Biography: KISStory" which is set to premiere with a two-night event on June 27 and June 28 from 9-11pm ET.
Festival passes are on sale now. Tickets to attend the outdoor in-person screening / events are available starting Monday, May 10 @11:00am EST.
