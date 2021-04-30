Chevelle Release 'Mars Simula' Video

Chevelle have released a music video for their latest single "Mars Simula." The song comes from the band's recently released new studio album, "Niratias".
Their camp sent over the following detais: "At the beginning of the clip, the camera focuses on a snowy old school television set as a reflective monolith flashes on the screen. Inside of this otherworldly cube, Chevelle perform the track in the glow of a stunning frenetic light show, slamming along to each drum hit and riff.
"As the song crescendos towards a hammering hook, vocalist and guitarist Pete Loeffler engages in a free fall through a circle of spotlights only to resume rocking." Watch it here.
