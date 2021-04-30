.

Chevelle Release 'Mars Simula' Video

Michael Angulia | 04-30-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Chevelle cover art courtesy Epic

Chevelle have released a music video for their latest single "Mars Simula." The song comes from the band's recently released new studio album, "Niratias".

Their camp sent over the following detais: "At the beginning of the clip, the camera focuses on a snowy old school television set as a reflective monolith flashes on the screen. Inside of this otherworldly cube, Chevelle perform the track in the glow of a stunning frenetic light show, slamming along to each drum hit and riff.

"As the song crescendos towards a hammering hook, vocalist and guitarist Pete Loeffler engages in a free fall through a circle of spotlights only to resume rocking." Watch it here.

Related Stories


Chevelle Release 'Mars Simula' Video

Chevelle Top Billboard Charts With New Album 'NIRATIAS'

Chevelle Explain Why New Music Has Been Delayed

Chevelle Member Leaving Band Following Tour

Chevelle Announce Intimate Shows

Breaking Benjamin, Chevelle, Three Days Grace Plot Summer Tour

Chevelle Open Archives For New Rarities Album

News > Chevelle

advertisement
Day In Rock

Twenty One Pilots Stream 'Choker' Video- Queen Go Behind Roger Taylor Hits With The Greatest- Chevelle Release 'Mars Simula' Video- Oceans and Robb Flynn- more

Pearl Jam To Kick Off Long Live The 90s TV Concert Series- Greta Van Fleet Release Live 'Built By Nations' Video- The Offspring Debut At No. 1 On Alt Album Chart- more

Biography: KISStory Coming To TV In June- Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Battled Cancer Again During Lockdown- Heart's Nancy Wilson Performs Eddie Van Halen Tribute- more

Greta Van Fleet Score Top 10 Debut With New Album- Bon Jovi Kicking Off Encore Drive-In Nights 2021 Concert Series- Dierks Bentley High Times & Hangovers Club Tour- more

Reviews

boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man

Reggae Party: Kash'd Out

Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions

Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story

On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)

advertisement
Latest News

Oceans and Robb Flynn Release 'Everyone I Love Is Broken' Video

Spiritbox Release 'Circle With Me' Video

Singled Out: Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen's Broken

Twenty One Pilots Stream 'Choker' Video

Queen Go Behind Roger Taylor Hits With The Greatest

Chevelle Release 'Mars Simula' Video

Mat Kearney Shares Ozark Inspired 'Say It Now'

Trace Adkins Shares His 'Heartbreak Song'