rue vox Recruits 5FDP and Butcher Babies Stars For '90s Villain

Las Vegas rocker rue vox has released a music video for her brand new single, "90s Villain," which features Five Finger Death Punch's Chris Kael and Butcher Babies' Henry Flury and Heidi Shepherd.
rue had this to say, "90s Villain shows how our character defects can find a way to take us out in the end. I wrote this song to kind of call myself out in how I've been a terrible girlfriend in my past.
"In the video I'm a serial killer who ends up getting murdered by her would-be-victim. It symbolizes how the worst parts of us have to die, sometimes involuntarily, in order for us to truly live." Watch the video below:
