Rudy Sarzo Reunites With Quiet Riot

Quiet Riot have announced that legendary bassist Rudy Sarzo has returned to the band after 18 years. Rudy was part of the "Metal Health" lineup of the band, after returning to group following his stint in the classic Randy Rhoads era of Ozzy Osbourne's solo band.
Sarzo was a member of the group during the Randy Rhoads years and left to join his bandmate in Ozzy Osbourne's Blizzard of Ozz band. Following the "Diary Of A Madman" tour and Randy's untimely death, Rudy returned to Quiet Riot right before they broke into stardom with their chart topping "Metal Health" album.
Rudy would go on to be a member of Whitesnake's most popular lineup and played with Dio, Blue Oyster Cult, Queensryche, and The Guess Who. He is replacing longtime bassist Chuck Wright who is pursuing his solo career and focusing on his all-star "Ultimate Jam Night" residency at the Whisky A Go-Go.
Quiet Riot had this to say, "The band and their management would like to formally thank Chuck Wright for his many years of dedication and perseverance and, most importantly, his distinguished talent. Wright has served off-and-on with Quiet Riot for nearly 40 years, appears on nine albums, and is known as the bassist for Quiet Riot's mega-hit 'Metal Health' (Bang Your Head) and 'Don't Wanna Let You Go'. He was a contributing songwriter on 1986's 'QRIII' and appeared in the band's video for 'The Wild And The Young,' among others.
"Wright has been one of the band's longest touring and recording members and will continue touring with the band through the end of 2021. Chuck is and will always be an invaluable member of the Quiet Riot family.
Rudy Sarzo said of returning to the group, "I'm excited to be back home and celebrate the Quiet Riot Legacy, which began 40 years ago next year with the recording of 'Metal Health', the first heavy metal album to reach #1 on the Billboard top 200 albums chart."
Singled Out: Quiet Like A Thief's LAK (Tribute to Riot's LA Kouvaris)
Quiet Riot Icon Frankie Banali Dead At 68 2020 In Review
Frankie Banali's Birthday Being Celebrated By Monsters Of Rock
Quiet Riot To Continue Following Frankie Banali's Death
Blackie Lawless Shares Touching Tribute To Frankie Banali
Rock World Pay Tribute To Quiet Riot's Frankie Banali
Quiet Riot Icon Frankie Banali Dead At 68
Quiet Riot's Frankie Banali Admitted To Emergency Room
Quiet Riot's Frankie Banali Has Stage Four Pancreatic Cancer 2019 In Review
Weezer Cover Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'- A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandra Announce Fall Tour- more
Guns N' Roses The First 50 Gigs Video Series Coming- Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Completed- Motley Crue- more
Journey Reunite With Deen Castronovo- Slipknot Share Tribute To Joey Jordison- Cradle Of Filth Announce Album- more
Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'No More Tears' For 30th Anniversary- Mammoth WVH Play Second Club Show Ahead Of Guns N' Roses Tour- more
Jackson Browne On Tour Behind New Album
Quick Flicks: Joe Jackson & Todd Rundgren featuring Ethel - State Theater New Jersey 2005
Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 2 - Blues at Red's, Tennessee Williams and One Cool Cat Head
Caught In The Act: Lit Live In Illinois
Root 66: Kevin Daniel- Craig Cardiff- Nineteen Hand Horse- Whistlebelly
Weezer Cover Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandra Announce Fall Tour
Rudy Sarzo Reunites With Quiet Riot
Breaking Benjamin And Papa Roach Announce Fall Live Dates
Guns N' Roses Tour Kick Off Video Goes Online
ZZ Top Play First Concert Since Dusty Hill's Death
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Plays First Stadium Concert
Singled Out: Crystal McGrath's About A Boy