Joanne Shaw Taylor just released a music video for her new single "Let Me Down Easy", which comes from her just announced "The Blues Album" (out Sept 17th), and to celebrate she shares some thoughts on the single. Here is the story:
This song was written by Maurice Dollinson and was recorded by Little Milton as a single released by Checker Records in 1968. The following year it was released by Stax Records on Little Milton's album Grits Ain't Groceries. I wasn't too familiar with Little Milton.
Joe is responsible for opening my eyes and ears to him. I loved this song from the minute he sent it to me. It's also the only version other than now mine that I've heard of it and I'm glad I didn't hear to many versions and thus make it more complicated for myself or question how to sing it. I got a clear idea from listening to the Milton version how I would like to perform it.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
Singled Out: Joanne Shaw Taylor's Let Me Down Easy