Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary To Premiere At Film Festival

(hennemusic) The first official Led Zeppelin documentary, which will be entitled "Becoming Led Zeppelin", will premiere next month at the 78th Venice International Film Festival.
Directed by Bernard MacMahon (American Epic), and co-written and produced by Allison McGourty, the project will feature new interviews with Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, and John Paul Jones, as well as rare archival interviews with the late John Bonham.
The film traces the journeys of the four members through the music scene of the 1960s, their meeting in the summer of 1968, and culminates in 1970 when their second album knocked The Beatles off the top of the charts.
The documentary will feature never-before-seen archive film and photographs, state-of-the-art audio transfers of the band's music and the music of other artists who shaped their sound.
"With 'Becoming Led Zeppelin', my goal was to make a documentary that looks and feels like a musical," says MacMahon. "I wanted to weave together the four diverse stories of the band members before and after they formed their group with large sections of their story advanced using only music and imagery and to contextualize the music with the locations where it was created and the world events that inspired it.
"I used only original prints and negatives, with over 70,000 frames of footage manually restored, and devised fantasia sequences, inspired by 'Singin' In The Rain', layering unseen performance footage with montages of posters, tickets and travel to create a visual sense of the freneticism of their early career." Read more here.
Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Completed
Led Zeppelin: Robert Plant Revisits Collaboration With Jimmy Page
Led Zeppelin In The Studio For 'Presence' Anniversary
Led Zeppelin Legend Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Festival
Jimmy Page Reflects On The End Of Led Zeppelin
Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Worried About Pandemic's Impact On Music 2020 In Review
Led Zeppelin Win Appeal In 'Stairway To Heaven' Lawsuit 2020 In Review
Jimmy Page Addresses Likelihood Of Future Led Zeppelin Live Shows 2020 In Review
Jimmy Page Recalls Led Zeppelin's 'Profound' First Time Together 2020 In Review
Charlie Watts Sitting Out Rolling Stones Tour- Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary To Premiere At Film Festival- more
Guns N' Roses Debut New Song During Boston Concert- Black Sabbath Expand 'Technical Ecstasy' For Reissue- Metallica- more
Weezer Cover Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'- A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandra Announce Fall Tour
Guns N' Roses The First 50 Gigs Video Series Coming- Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Completed- Motley Crue- more
Sites and Sounds: Clarksdale, MS Blues Festivals
Jackson Browne On Tour Behind New Album
Quick Flicks: Joe Jackson & Todd Rundgren featuring Ethel - State Theater New Jersey 2005
Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 2 - Blues at Red's, Tennessee Williams and One Cool Cat Head
Caught In The Act: Lit Live In Illinois
Charlie Watts Sitting Out Rolling Stones Tour
Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary To Premiere At Film Festival
Robert Plant Revisits Alison Krauss Collaboration
Carlos Santana Goes BMG For New Album
Grayscale Stream New Song Babylon (Say It To My Face)
Tremonti Share 'Marching In Time' Video
Jeffrey Nothing Unleashed 'The Outage' Video
Mudvayne, Atreyu, Crown The Empire and Afterlife Added To VARGOS Lineup