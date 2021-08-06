Charlie Watts Sitting Out Rolling Stones Tour

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones have announced that drummer Charlie Watts will sit out the band's rescheduled No Filter US Tour dates this fall under medical advice.

"Charlie has had a procedure which was completely successful, but his doctors this week concluded that he now needs proper rest and recuperation," explains a spokesperson for the 80-year-old rocker in a statement. "With rehearsals starting in a couple of weeks it's very disappointing to say the least, but it's also fair to say no one saw this coming."

"We're sure you'll all join us in wishing Charlie a speedy recovery," says The Rolling Stones. "All 2021 tour dates will go ahead as planned." Originally scheduled for last summer but postponed due to the pandemic, the series will begin in St. Louis, MO on September 26.

"For once, my timing has been a little off," jokes Watts. "I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while. After all the fans' suffering caused by Covid, I really do not want the many fans who have been holding tickets for this tour to be disappointed by another postponement or cancellation. I have therefore asked my great friend Steve Jordan to stand in for me."

Jordan has been a longtime associate of The Rolling Stones; he played on the band's 1986 album, "Dirty Work", and joined Keith Richards to form his side project, The X-Pensive Winos, in 1987. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

