Tesla Tour Paused Due To Multiple Covid-19 Cases

(hennemusic) Tesla has postponed some upcoming dates on their newly-launched Let's Get Real US Tour due to multiple cases of COVID-19 within their organization.

"Attn: Fans. Tesla to postpone their next few engagements due to members of the touring party contracting COVID," said the group on social media. "The band look forward to returning to the road soon. Please check the official website TeslaTheBand.com for updates."

The band played the first two shows of the series this past week with guitarist Howie Simon filling in for Frank Hannon, as fans wondered about the unannounced lineup change, with Hannon sharing an update on August 8 to confirm he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"I want to thank my friend Howie Simon for stepping in to help us," explained Hannon. "Please accept my apology for not saying anything sooner, but I've not been able to move all week in pain. The day the bus was leaving I woke up w 102 fever, shakes and couldn't hardly breathe. So I stayed home. I've been unable to hardly move or function since. Tested positive for Covid. (yes I got the vax, thought maybe it was side efx). Howie did the 2 Oregon shows [August 5th and 6th] for me, and the guys are postponing more dates until we're all cleared up and safe. I love you all LET's GET REAL."

Bassist Brian Wheat added more details in an Instagram post, writing: "Hello folks, it's obvious some of us have come down with Covid, Please send out good vibes to my brothers in the crew and the band. We'll get back out there when everyone is healthy again... and for the record, this isn't fun." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

