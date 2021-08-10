.

Tesla Tour Paused Due To Multiple Covid-19 Cases

Bruce Henne | 08-10-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Tour poster

(hennemusic) Tesla has postponed some upcoming dates on their newly-launched Let's Get Real US Tour due to multiple cases of COVID-19 within their organization.

"Attn: Fans. Tesla to postpone their next few engagements due to members of the touring party contracting COVID," said the group on social media. "The band look forward to returning to the road soon. Please check the official website TeslaTheBand.com for updates."

The band played the first two shows of the series this past week with guitarist Howie Simon filling in for Frank Hannon, as fans wondered about the unannounced lineup change, with Hannon sharing an update on August 8 to confirm he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"I want to thank my friend Howie Simon for stepping in to help us," explained Hannon. "Please accept my apology for not saying anything sooner, but I've not been able to move all week in pain. The day the bus was leaving I woke up w 102 fever, shakes and couldn't hardly breathe. So I stayed home. I've been unable to hardly move or function since. Tested positive for Covid. (yes I got the vax, thought maybe it was side efx). Howie did the 2 Oregon shows [August 5th and 6th] for me, and the guys are postponing more dates until we're all cleared up and safe. I love you all LET's GET REAL."

Bassist Brian Wheat added more details in an Instagram post, writing: "Hello folks, it's obvious some of us have come down with Covid, Please send out good vibes to my brothers in the crew and the band. We'll get back out there when everyone is healthy again... and for the record, this isn't fun." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Tesla Tour Paused Due To Multiple Covid-19 Cases

Tesla Announce Let's Get Real Tour

Tesla Announce New 2021 Live Dates

David Lee Roth Offered To Manage Tesla

Tesla Stream New Isolation Performance Video

Red Voodoo Recruit Tesla's Hannon To Produce Debut Single

Tesla Launch Home To Home Isolation Series

Tesla Postpone Spring U.S. Tour

Tesla Premiere Cover Of Beatles Classic

Tesla Stream 'Signs' From Five Man London Jam Package

News > Tesla

advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses Release Fire New Song In 13 Years- Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Tests Positive For Covid-19, Shows Postponed- more

Charlie Watts Sitting Out Rolling Stones Tour- Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary To Premiere At Film Festival- more

Guns N' Roses Debut New Song During Boston Concert- Black Sabbath Expand 'Technical Ecstasy' For Reissue- Metallica- more

Weezer Cover Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'- A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandra Announce Fall Tour

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: SandJam Music Festival

Sites and Sounds: Clarksdale, MS Blues Festivals

Jackson Browne On Tour Behind New Album

Quick Flicks: Joe Jackson & Todd Rundgren featuring Ethel - State Theater New Jersey 2005

Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 2 - Blues at Red's, Tennessee Williams and One Cool Cat Head

advertisement
Latest News

Guns N' Roses Release Fire New Song In 13 Years

Def Leppard Celebrating 'High 'N' Dry' Anniversary With Livestream

Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Tests Positive For Covid-19, Shows Postponed

The Eagles Add New Show To Hotel California Tour

Metallica Share Unreleased Live Version Of 'Through The Never'

Tesla Tour Paused Due To Multiple Covid-19 Cases

KISS Announce Rescheduled Leg For Farewell Tour

Singled Out: Rockborn's Rock Me Harder