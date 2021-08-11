Megadeth Reveal Ellefson's Replacement For Tour

(hennemusic) Megadeth have revealed that bassist James Lomenzo will rejoin the lineup for the band's upcoming rescheduled North American tour with Lamb Of God.

Lomenzo was previously a member of the group from 2006-2010; he appeared on two of their studio albums: 2007's "United Abominations" and 2009's "Endgame."

"I'm happy to announce that former bassist and Megadeth alumni James LoMenzo has graciously stepped in on the Metal Tour of The Year," says leader Dave Mustaine. "Tour rehearsals just began, and we cannot wait to start crushing North America."

"I'm super stoked to be rejoining Megadeth for the upcoming Metal Tour Of The Year," adds the bassist. "There are no better fans than Megadeth fans, I can't wait to get out there and shred some Megadeth music with you all."

Rounding out the line-up for the tour - which will open in Austin, TX on August 20 - are Trivium and Hatebreed. While Lomenzo steps in for the tour, there's no official word if he will appear on Megadeth's latest studio album after founding member David Ellefson was dismissed from the group this spring in the wake of a video scandal that included the leak of sexual conversations with a woman other than his wife. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Megadeth's New Album Will Be Turned In 'Any Day Now'

Megadeth Unplugged Album Being Released After 20 Years

Hatebreed Added To Megadeth and Lamb Of God Tour

Megadeth's New Album Will Not Include David Ellefson

Jason Newsted Joining Megadeth Rumor Addressed

David Ellefson Seeking Revenge Pornography Charges Against Leaker

Slipknot, Megadeth, Lamb Of God Lead Knotfest Lineup

Megadeth Fire David Ellefson Amid Allegations

Megadeth Address David Ellefson Controversy

News > Megadeth