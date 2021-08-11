Scorpions Share Rehearsal Video Of New Song

(hennemusic) The Scorpions are sharing rehearsal video of a new track from their studio in Hannover, Germany. "Rehearsing new songs for the upcoming Tour ..." wrote the group on social media about the footage.
The German outfit have been working on the follow-up to 2015's "Return To Forever" over the past few years; expected to arrive in early 2022, the project was recorded at Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover and mixed at Hansa Studios in Berlin.
The Scorpions are currently set to return to live action next March during a rescheduled series of shows as part of a Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Watch the video here.
