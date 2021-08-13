(hennemusic) Legendary frontman Sammy Hagar has released an announcement video with some details for the 2021 edition of his annual birthday bash concert series.
The event - which Hagar traditionally hosts at his club in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico - was moved to California's Catalina Island last year and available as a pay-per-view broadcast, and now Hagar reveals the plan for its return off the coast of Los Angeles.
"In 31 years we've only had to move the birthday bash from Cabo 4 times - twice due to hurricanes," says Hagar. "Now 2 in a row due to Covid. Let's make number 4 the magic number. The bash can survive anything, we'll make it the best one ever!!"
Sammy Hagar And The Circle will host the Birthday Bash at the Catalina Casino in Avalon from October 7-9, with opening night delivering a VIP acoustic show featuring an audience Q&A segment.
Hagar will follow the Birthday Bash series with the launch of a Las Vegas residency at the STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod (formerly known as the Stratosphere) in late October. Watch the announcement video here.
Sammy Hagar Planning New EP With The Circle
Sammy Hagar Expands Las Vegas residency After First Shows Sell Out
Sammy Hagar Would Change Eddie Van Halen Parts Of 'Red'
Sammy Hagar Going Vegas With New Residency
Sammy Hagar And Michael Anthony Launch Van Hagar - Other Half Pages
Sammy Hagar Rocks 'I Can't Drive 55' For NASCAR All-Star Race
Sammy Hagar To Rock The NASCAR All-Star Race
Sammy Hagar Recalls Last Conversation With Eddie Van Halen
Sammy Hagar Regrets Van Halen Portion Of 'Red'
The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1 Trailer Released- Sammy Hagar Announces Annual Birthday Bash Shows- more
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Share New Song and Announce Album- Trivium Deliver 'Feast Of Fire' Video- more
Megadeth Reveal Ellefson's Replacement For Tour- Guns N' Roses' Sweet Child O' Mine Tops 1 Billion Spotify Streams- Stevie Nicks- more
Guns N' Roses Release First New Song In 13 Years- Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Tests Positive For Covid-19, Shows Postponed- more
Sites and Sounds: Park City Song Summit
Doogie White - As Yet Untitled
Sites and Sounds: SandJam Music Festival
Sites and Sounds: Clarksdale, MS Blues Festivals
Jackson Browne On Tour Behind New Album
The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1 Trailer Released
Sammy Hagar Announces Annual Birthday Bash Shows
Dark Tranquillity Lose Two Members
Singled Out: Lorne Behrman's When I Hit The Floor
Video Premiere: Alphanaut's 'Shake The Rhythm'
The Darkness Stream New Single Motorheart
Green Day Release 'Pollyanna' Video
Singled Out: Grace Womack's Yellow Cowboy Hat