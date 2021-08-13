Sammy Hagar Announces Annual Birthday Bash Shows

(hennemusic) Legendary frontman Sammy Hagar has released an announcement video with some details for the 2021 edition of his annual birthday bash concert series.

The event - which Hagar traditionally hosts at his club in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico - was moved to California's Catalina Island last year and available as a pay-per-view broadcast, and now Hagar reveals the plan for its return off the coast of Los Angeles.

"In 31 years we've only had to move the birthday bash from Cabo 4 times - twice due to hurricanes," says Hagar. "Now 2 in a row due to Covid. Let's make number 4 the magic number. The bash can survive anything, we'll make it the best one ever!!"

Sammy Hagar And The Circle will host the Birthday Bash at the Catalina Casino in Avalon from October 7-9, with opening night delivering a VIP acoustic show featuring an audience Q&A segment.

Hagar will follow the Birthday Bash series with the launch of a Las Vegas residency at the STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod (formerly known as the Stratosphere) in late October. Watch the announcement video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

