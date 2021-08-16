Cradle Of Filth To Rock Iconic Venue For Halloween

Cradle Of Filth have announced that they will be celebrating Halloween this year by playing a special album release show at the iconic London venue The Roundhouse.
The band is releasing the new album, entitled "Existence Is Futile", on October 22nd and will play songs from the record, along with fan favorites during the special show.
Frontman Dani Filth had this to say, "An iconic venue, an iconic setlist, All Hallows' Eve in London... six highly strung extreme metal musicians. What could possibly go wrong?! Seriously though, this is going to be a worthy return to the capitol after pre-Covid's London 2019 Palladium bash; another auspicious night swathed in mist and full production.
"So come now Children of the Beast, this Halloween, Sunday 31st October, to our musical séance to raise the dead from their graves. Hot ghoulfriends invited!"
Tickets are set to on sale to the general public Wednesday 18th August 2021 @ 10am BST: https://livenation.co.uk/artist-cradle-of-filth-3827
O2 Presale: Monday 16th August @ 10am BST
Cradle Of Filth Announce Existence If Futile Album and Share Video
Cradle Of Filth Welcome New Member
Dani Filth Stars In New Horror Film Baphomet
Cradle Of Filth Launching Maledictus Athenaeum Comic Book Anthology Series
Cradle Of Filth To Declare 'Existence If Futile' With New Album
Cradle Of Filth Lose Member And Beginning Next Album
Cradle of Filth Announce North American Tour
Fallen Legion Stream New Song Featuring Cradle Of Filth Star
Travis Barker Flies On Airplane For First Time Since Deadly Crash- KISS Announce Las Vegas Residency- Underoath- more
Mammoth WVH Cancel Guns N' Roses Dates Due To Covid-19- Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Tests Positive For Covid Despite Vaccine- more
The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1 Trailer Released- Sammy Hagar Announces Annual Birthday Bash Shows- more
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Share New Song and Announce Album- Trivium Deliver 'Feast Of Fire' Video- more
Live: King Crimson Live In Scottsdale
Sites and Sounds: Park City Song Summit
Doogie White - As Yet Untitled
Sites and Sounds: SandJam Music Festival
Sites and Sounds: Clarksdale, MS Blues Festivals
Travis Barker Flies On Airplane For First Time Since Deadly Crash
KISS Announce Las Vegas Residency
Underoath, Every Time I Die and Spiritbox North American Tour
Singled Out: Silver Cave's Red (Pokemon)
Boston In The Studio For Debut Album Anniversary
Cradle Of Filth To Rock Iconic Venue For Halloween
L.A. Guns Stream 'Knock Me Down' and Announce Album
Singled Out: Willie Nile's The Day The Earth Stood Still