Travis Barker Flies On Airplane For First Time Since Deadly Crash

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker reportedly flew on an airplane for the first time this since he survived a fatal crash in 2008, according to the Daily Mail.
The outlet reports that Travis was spotted with his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian at an airfield in Camarillo, California, preparing to board an airplane.
In September of 2008, Travis suffered second- and third-degree burns burned after a chartered Learjet crashed on takeoff. His assistant Chris Baker, both pilots and security guard Charles "Che" Still were killed in the crash.
