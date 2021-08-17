Soundgarden Members Reunite With Brandi Carlile At The Gorge

(hennemusic) The surviving members of Soundgarden reunited to perform a pair of songs with Brandi Carlile during the singer's August 14 concert at The Gorge in George, Washington.
Guitarist Kim Thayil, bassist Ben Shepherd and drummer Matt Cameron joined Carlile for versions of their classic tracks "Black Hole Sun" and "Searching With My Good Eye Closed" during the event.
Carlile was previously backed by the lineup for both songs on her 2020 Record Store Day EP, "A Rooster Says" - the same year she served as Record Store Day Ambassador, after she joined the three rockers for "Black Hole Sun" at the 2019 Chris Cornell Tribute concert in Los Angeles.
The members of Soundgarden recently reached an agreement with late frontman Chris Cornell's widow Vicky Cornell over control of the band's social media properties after a prolonged legal dispute in the years that followed the singer's 2017 death while on tour with the band. Watch fan filmed video from the jam here.
Soundgarden Reach Agreement With Chris Cornell's Widow
The Pretty Reckless Recruit Soundgarden Icons For New Video
Chris Cornell's Widow Responds To Soundgarden Social Media Access Demand
Soundgarden Demand Social Media Passwords From Vicky Cornell
Judge Recommends Tossing Two Vicky Cornell Claims Against Soundgarden
Soundgarden React To Vicky Cornell's Lawsuit
Chris Cornell's Widow Sues Soundgarden Over Buyout Terms
Soundgarden Members Reunited For Special Release 2020 In Review
Anthrax, Alice In Chains, Mastodon Stars Jam Soundgarden Classic
Korn Tour Shakeup After Frontman Tests Positive For Covid-19- Journey Announce Las Vegas Residency- Stone Temple Pilots And Bush Tour- more
Travis Barker Flies On Airplane For First Time Since Deadly Crash- KISS Announce Las Vegas Residency- Underoath- more
Mammoth WVH Cancel Guns N' Roses Dates Due To Covid-19- Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Tests Positive For Covid Despite Vaccine- more
The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1 Trailer Released- Sammy Hagar Announces Annual Birthday Bash Shows- more
Joe Bonamassa - Now Serving: Royal Tea Live from the Ryman
Live: King Crimson Live In Scottsdale
Sites and Sounds: Park City Song Summit
Doogie White - As Yet Untitled
Sites and Sounds: SandJam Music Festival
Korn Tour Shakeup After Frontman Tests Positive For Covid-19
Journey Announce Las Vegas Residency
Stone Temple Pilots And Bush Team Up For Fall US Tour
Soundgarden Members Reunite With Brandi Carlile At The Gorge
Steely Dan Preview New Live Album Northeast Corridor
Anthrax Announce 40th Anniversary Tour Dates
Myles Kennedy Announces The Ides Of March UK Tour
Singled Out: Cruzados' On The Tilt A Whirl