Soundgarden Members Reunite With Brandi Carlile At The Gorge

(hennemusic) The surviving members of Soundgarden reunited to perform a pair of songs with Brandi Carlile during the singer's August 14 concert at The Gorge in George, Washington.

Guitarist Kim Thayil, bassist Ben Shepherd and drummer Matt Cameron joined Carlile for versions of their classic tracks "Black Hole Sun" and "Searching With My Good Eye Closed" during the event.

Carlile was previously backed by the lineup for both songs on her 2020 Record Store Day EP, "A Rooster Says" - the same year she served as Record Store Day Ambassador, after she joined the three rockers for "Black Hole Sun" at the 2019 Chris Cornell Tribute concert in Los Angeles.

The members of Soundgarden recently reached an agreement with late frontman Chris Cornell's widow Vicky Cornell over control of the band's social media properties after a prolonged legal dispute in the years that followed the singer's 2017 death while on tour with the band. Watch fan filmed video from the jam here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

