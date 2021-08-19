.

Every Time I Die Share 'Post-Boredom' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 08-19-2021

Every Time I Die have released a music video for their new single "Post-Boredom", which comes from their also just announced new album "Radical", which is set to hit stores on October 22nd.

Keith Buckley had this to say about the song and the Tes Hash and Daniel Davison directed video, "'Post-Boredom' was the first song I ever wrote that gave me the feeling of real truth.

"I wasn't hiding any secret confessions in metaphors, I was very much fed up with living an unfulfilling life and felt that I needed a death (either figuratively or literally) in order to have a fighting chance at finding new meaning. I see this song from a distance. It's reflective but also, finally, detached. not a full ego death, but indicative that the process needed to start immediately in my own life.

"If you read the lyrics and it resonates with you, then you also need to recognize that you might be feeling unseen in your current form. So, what are YOU going to do about it if given the gift of death?"

"I'm dealing with difficult matters this time that isn't only personal for me but are also universal and more communal experiences," Buckley explains. "The songs are realistic in that they acknowledge that things require a lot of work. But it's ultimately a very hopeful and uplifting record."

Tracklisting


01. Dark Distance
02. Sly
03. Planet Sh*t
04. Post-Boredom
05. A Colossal Wreck
06. Desperate Pleasures
07. All This And War
08. Thing With Feathers
09. Hostile Architecture
10. AWOL
11. The Whip
12. White Void
13. Distress Rehearsal
14. sexsexsex
15. People Verses
16. We Go Together

Post-Boredom Video

