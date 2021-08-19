Every Time I Die Share 'Post-Boredom' Video

Every Time I Die have released a music video for their new single "Post-Boredom", which comes from their also just announced new album "Radical", which is set to hit stores on October 22nd.
Keith Buckley had this to say about the song and the Tes Hash and Daniel Davison directed video, "'Post-Boredom' was the first song I ever wrote that gave me the feeling of real truth.
"I wasn't hiding any secret confessions in metaphors, I was very much fed up with living an unfulfilling life and felt that I needed a death (either figuratively or literally) in order to have a fighting chance at finding new meaning. I see this song from a distance. It's reflective but also, finally, detached. not a full ego death, but indicative that the process needed to start immediately in my own life.
"If you read the lyrics and it resonates with you, then you also need to recognize that you might be feeling unseen in your current form. So, what are YOU going to do about it if given the gift of death?"
"I'm dealing with difficult matters this time that isn't only personal for me but are also universal and more communal experiences," Buckley explains. "The songs are realistic in that they acknowledge that things require a lot of work. But it's ultimately a very hopeful and uplifting record."
Underoath, Every Time I Die and Spiritbox North American Tour
The Ghost Inside, Every Time I Die, The Acacia Strain Plan One Off Show
Every Time I Die's Keith Buckley On The Sailor Jerry Podcast
Every Time I Die Go 'AWOL' With New Song
Every Time I Die Stream Two New Songs
Metallica's 'Sad But True' Given The Royal Blood Treatment- Dimebag Darrell's Estate Files Lawsuit Against Dean Guitars- Lynyrd Skynyrd- more
Korn Tour Shakeup After Frontman Tests Positive For Covid-19- Journey Announce Las Vegas Residency- Stone Temple Pilots And Bush Tour- more
Travis Barker Flies On Airplane For First Time Since Deadly Crash- KISS Announce Las Vegas Residency- Underoath- more
Mammoth WVH Cancel Guns N' Roses Dates Due To Covid-19- Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Tests Positive For Covid Despite Vaccine- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: August 2021
Joe Bonamassa - Now Serving: Royal Tea Live from the Ryman
Live: King Crimson Live In Scottsdale
Sites and Sounds: Park City Song Summit
Doogie White - As Yet Untitled
Metallica's 'Sad But True' Given The Royal Blood Treatment
Dimebag Darrell's Estate Files Lawsuit Against Dean Guitars
Lynyrd Skynyrd Concert Due To Covid-19 Issues
Halestorm 'Back From The Dead' With New Video
Singled Out: PI Jacobs' No Sin To Be Poor
Slipknot Announce South American Knotfest Events
Every Time I Die Share 'Post-Boredom' Video
Rush Tribute (YYNOT), PAKT and Epic Tantrum Lead Epic Fest Lineup